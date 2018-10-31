Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is a ‘size zero witch’ in cute Halloween picture. See it here

Soha Ali Khan has shared a new picture of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, dressed up for Halloween as a ‘size zero witch’. In the picture, Inaaya can barely contain her excitement, as she yells at something off camera.

She is wearing a black outfit, with a skeleton print. Her hair is tied up in a bow and she has on what looks like a magician’s cape. Soha captioned the image, “Peek a boooo!! #happyhalloween. In case you are wondering I’m a size zero witch.”

Inaaya recently turned one, and her parents Soha and Kunal Kemmu threw a grand party for her. The party was attended by Inaaya’s cousin, Taimur Ali Khan and his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shreyas Talpade’s daughter and wife were also spotted at the party.

Announcing Inaaya’s birthday plans, Soha shared an Instagram post listing all her achievements; her favourite words, for instance, include ‘mama’, ‘papa’, ‘dada’ and ‘gogum’. Her abilities include clapping, giving flying kisses and making animal sounds. It proudly declared that she is 22 pounds in weight and has 8 teeth.

Inaaya is often spotted on play dates with Taimur, and the two babies are the favourites of the paparazzi. According to Taimur’s father, Saif Ali Khan, he behaves like a ruffian when he’s around Inaaya. “They hang out here at home. She is very small and delicate and he is a ruffian but we have a lot of people around so we don’t need to be worried. But Taimur is a gunda. I hope he doesn’t pull her hair,” Saif said.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:44 IST