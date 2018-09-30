Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena attend Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first birthday party. See pics, videos

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s little bundle of joy, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turned one on Saturday. Her parents threw a party to celebrate the occasion and from the pictures that are available, it appears that Inaaya’s party was largely a kids’ show. Pictures of Inaaya in a white printed dress, in the arms of her mother Soha and father Kunal, are online as the three pose for the shutterbugs.

Soha also shared some pictures on her Instagram stories, one of them being that of a lovely cake, which had the number ‘1’, featured prominently. Also on it were pastry figures of animals such as a tiger, elephant, giraffe and lion. With birds and fish as well, Inaaya’s name was its centrepiece.

Inaaya’s birthday cake. (Instagram)

Cute little Inaaya with her pet stuff toy. (Instagram)

Soha also shared Instagram pictures of toys and clothes but we are not sure if they were Inaaya’s birthday presents.

Taimur Ali Khan is happy to wave out to the waiting cameramen.

Meanwhile, Inaaya party had other star kids, friends and family trooping in. Her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan, came in with his mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, looking as handsome as ever in blue jeans and a light blue shirt. As soon as he stepped out of the car with his mother by his side, he was seen waving to the paparazzi collected outside Soha’s home. Kareena could be seen guiding him inside the building complex. Kareena, too, was dressed in a smartly casual outfit including a pair of faded blue jeans, white tee and pair of glasses. Her hair was done neatly in a bun and she wore block-heel styled sandals.

Talking of kids of Bollywood actors, the daughter of actor Shreyas Talpade, was also spotted outside Soha’s residence. She was seen in her mom, Deepti’s arms, fast asleep. The cute girl had a huge white hair band while her dress was in pretty pink.

Shreyas Talpade’s daughter sleeps in her mom Deepti’s arms.

On Saturday, Inaaya had a lovely time with her parents and actors Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad by the poolside. Neha posted some pictures of all of them together and wished the pretty little girl on her first birthday.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

