Taimur is a ruffian, I hope he doesn’t pull Inaaya’s hair, says Saif Ali Khan

After 25 years in the industry, actor Saif Ali Khan, 47, thinks that it is important to “strike a balance” in life. While acting is something he “always wants to do”, he says taking vacations, rejuvenating himself and doing other things is as important.

The Kaalakandi actor says, “47 is an interesting age because you have kind of learnt a few things and you are also relaxed about some things. As long as you have translated all your work into a decent income and a decent home, it’s fine. The tragedy of age, life, time going on and parents dying — that’s what life is about.”

Explaining his point, he adds, “People have written books, poems and painted on the beauty of youth and the decay of age. In the Hindu way of looking at it, there is an age for struggling and making money, then being spiritual and taking a step back and that makes complete sense. You should grow in life. Some people I know just don’t grow and fall by the wayside easily. I am good at striking a balance because I have learnt it from my mother as I have seen it around me.”

While he insists that his plate is full at the moment, he adds that keeping tabs on fellow actors and competitors isn’t something that benefits anyone. “You just have to challenge yourself. You can’t benefit from someone else’s failure. I learnt that very early in the industry. The only person who can help you is you and I know that sounds philosophical and clichéd,” he says.

Taimur Ali Khan with cousin Inaaya.

His youngest son, Taimur, with wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, is the centre of attention everywhere. But now, sister Soha Ali Khan’s daughter, Inaaya, with husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, has joined the gang. Saif says the two kids have not started hanging out together. “They hang out here at home. She is very small and delicate and he is a ruffian but we have a lot of people around so we don’t need to be worried. But Taimur is a gunda. I hope he doesn’t pull her hair (laughs).” While Saif is the older sibling; he says that he never had any parenting tips for Soha.

“She is usually giving me advice. But Kareena and she talk all the time. Motherhood dominates the conversation while the boys end up with drinks in the corner,” he adds.

His daughter, Sara, will, soon make her debut on the big screen. But Saif is unsure if older son, Ibrahim, wants to follow suit. “I have no idea about Ibrahim but he needs to get through school and college because he is 17 right now. In the universe in which I have grown up, it’s very important to go to university. Ironically, I didn’t, which is why it’s even more important. I just went to school and joined movies right after, but I was very lucky to have gotten away with that. I respect education tremendously and it’s a protection and a barrier.