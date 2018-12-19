Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about Thugs of Hindostan’s failure, says it’s heartbreaking

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has said the critical and commercial failure of her most recent release, Thugs of Hindostan, was "heartbreaking".

Speaking at the green carpet premiere of Netflix’s original Selection Day on Tuesday, the Dangal actor said she felt dejected by the failure of Thugs, which also featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

"Yeah, it hasn’t done well. It is very heartbreaking. It is very sad because we all tried our best to make a good film. That’s what we tried to do. But unfortunately, the film didn’t work, people didn’t like it. I’m just feeling very bad about this,” Fatima told reporters.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and director Vijay Krishna Acharya at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. (IANS)

Asked about the Selection Day, the actor hailed the streaming giant for providing artistes and storytellers an alternate medium to perform.

“I found the trailer very interesting. I’m happy that with Netflix there are a lot of Indian show coming up. So we have a lot of opportunities, writers and directors have a lot of opportunities. These days, we have a lot of options for us to perform. It’s great that these series are out. Like Sacred Games is an amazing show and I hope Selection Day will be great as well.” Fatima, who broke out in Bollywood with her compelling performance in Dangal, rejected the possibility of her doing another sports drama.

“I run away from sports. It was a compulsion that I had to do it in Dangal but sports and me don’t get along,” she said.

Fatima also revealed that she is currently working on a film with Rajkummar Rao which will be directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 13:53 IST