Young stars of Netflix’s Selection Day meet Sachin Tendulkar. See pics

Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad, the young stars of the upcoming Netflix original series Selection Day, met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar while promoting the show.

The actors were in Mumbai, where they got to meet - and pose for photos with - Sachin himself. Widely considered the God of Indian cricket, Sachin invited the pair to his home and spoke with the actors, whose characters come to Mumbai with the hopes of being the best batsmen in the world. “Everybody has a dream and while following the path to realising the same, you always have the power to choose who you become. I lived my dream with the same principle and am happy to have met two young men who have started their journey with very relatable characters”, Sachin said when he met the duo.

Here’s a synopsis of Selection Day, based on Aravind Adiga’s novel:

Fourteen-year-old Manju (Md. Samad) is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha (Yash Dholye). When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence - concepts Manju has never experienced himself.

Selection Day also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Shiv Pandit, Karanvir Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Pakhi Gupta. The will premiere on Netflix on December 28, 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 19:15 IST