Selection Day trailer is here; Netflix’s new Indian original, produced by Anil Kapoor, hits a six

Netflix on Friday released the first trailer for the upcoming Indian original series, Selection Day, based on the novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

Co-produced by Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anand Tucker, Selection Day tells the story of two brothers, Manju and Radha, who are trained from the moment they were born to become cricket stars. Their father, played by Rajesh Tailang, uproots their lives and brings them to Mumbai, where he hopes a scout will discover them and they will become the new Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar.

Watch the Selection Day trailer here

Here’s a synopsis: Fourteen-year-old Manju is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence - concepts Manju has never experienced himself.

Selection Day will premiere on December 28, 2018 in all territories where Netflix is available. The streaming giant has already produced shows such as Sacred Games, Ghoul and the second season of Little Things. They are currently working on a host of new Indian originals such as Leila, co-directed by Deepa Mehta, Typewriter, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 14:05 IST