J&K police execute court order against wanted terror handler in UAPA cases

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday executed a proclamation under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against a wanted terrorist in multiple Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases, including the 2022–23 Katra and Narwal blast cases. As per the proclamation issued under Section 84 of the BNSS, the accused has been directed to appear before the designated court on or before August 21. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Qasim alias Salman, son of Mohammad Shafi, is a resident of Angralla village in the Mahore area of Reasi district. A police team headed by SDPO Mahore, Parul Bhardwaj, executed the orders of the 3rd additional sessions judge, Jammu, a designated court under the NIA Act.

The proclamation pertains to FIR No. 115/2022 of Mahore police station, registered under Sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA. “The accused is a wanted cross-border terror handler who is involved in multiple UAPA cases, including the 2022–23 Katra and Narwal blast cases, and is believed to have illegally crossed over to Pakistan”, said a police officer.

A police team led by SDPO Parul Bhardwaj, in the presence of local representatives of Angralla village, visited the residence of the accused and executed the proclamation in accordance with law by publicly reading out the court’s order and informing his family members as well as local residents about the directions issued by the court.

As per the proclamation issued under Section 84 of the BNSS, the accused has been directed to appear before the designated court on or before August 21. Failure to comply with the court’s directions within the stipulated period shall invite further legal proceedings under Section 85 of the BNSS, as per law.