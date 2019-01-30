Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut’s sister tweets her WhatsApp chat with Krish, says actor is disturbed by conspiracies

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has launched a fresh attack on director Raja Krishna Jagarlamudi for accusing Kangana of hijacking his movie, Manikarnika. She says Kangana asked him to watch the final film in December after he recently said that he was shut out of the process.

Krish had finished directing the film earlier last year and had then moved on to working on his other film, the NTR biopic. Kangana took over the director’s seat and claims that she re-shot as much as 70% of the film on her own. Both Kangana and Krish were then credited as co-directors of the film. Krish disagreed with her getting the primary director’s credit and said she had only a minor part in making the film.

Here is the proof kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this .... ?? ⁦@DirKrish⁩ pic.twitter.com/bxRCQkBidn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Rangoli shared screenshots of Kangana’s WhatsApp conversation with Krish, which she claims are from December 6. In the messages, Kangana tells Krish to watch the final version of the movie before making assumptions. She tells him that the producer was disappointed by his version of the film and refused to give their logo to the film. He asked them to shoot the film all over again. However, she said no one had the intention or time to shoot the film again for 45 days. But when the writers wrote new material (in which she claims she had no part to play), the producers shelled out an additional Rs 20 crore for the reshoots.

She then presented her new, directed and edited version to the producers and they liked it. They said that it was like a new film altogether. She again asked Krish to watch the film and decide for himself.

“Here is the proof kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this .... ??,” Rangoli wrote in a tweet. “Kangana is very disturbed about constant conspiracies and public attacks, that’s why she sent this to me from Germany,” she wrote in another.

Manikarnika has made Rs 52 crore so far. The film saw a good opening weekend with a collection of Rs 40 crore.

