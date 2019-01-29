Kangana Ranaut’s sister alleges Krish refused to take calls, challenges him to prove he shot bulk of Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, and the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi, have stood up in defence of the actor, who has been accused yet again of having hijacked a film from the director.

Raja Krishna Jagarlamudi, co-credited as the director of Kangana’s latest film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has been making press rounds, recounting the behind-the-scenes story of what transpired on the film. He says after disagreements with Kangana over certain aspects of the film, he was removed from the process and Kangana stepped in to reshoot portions of the film. They dispute each other’s claims as to how much of the final film has been shot by the other. Kangana says she’s shot over 70% of the film, while Krish says her contributions are more limited.

“Kangana hasn’t only given an outstanding performance she’s also elevated the film to another level thru her Direction n commitment.Let not any controversy take that away from her. It’s been a tough journey n am all fr celebrating everyone’s contribution. Here’s 2team #Manikarnika,” Prasoon, who in addition to serving as CBFC chief has also penned the film’s dialogues and lyrics.

Kangana’s sister, Rangoli, also took to Twitter to continue her tirade against Krish. “Everything from clapboards to technicians are on record no need to worry krish ... it will take 10 mins for your bubble to burst,” she wrote. A day previously, she’d written,

Rangoli alleged that Krish refused to take the team’s call and Kangana was left with the responsibility of having to oversee the film’s ‘2500 VFX shots, background music and sound’ in ‘two months’.

She further alleged that the primary post-production team has never even met Krish, and was hired by Kangana when she took over. She wrote that when the studio saw the cut Krish turned in, they refused to put their name on the film. With Kangana’s permission, Rangoli wrote that she is officially declaring that her sister shot 70% of Manikarnika.

The film has posted strong opening weekend numbers. Manikarnika made Rs 42 crore in its first three days of release.

