Kangana Ranaut’s ‘evil shenanigans’ couldn’t save Manikarnika, implies Simran writer Apurva Asrani

Writer Apurva Asrani has launched a fresh attack on actor Kangana Ranaut, with whom he has been involved in a public war of words ever since they had a falling out while making their film, Simran. Apurva, alluding to the behind-the-scenes drama that went on during the making of Manikarnika, wrote in a tweet that despite everything that happened, it was still a ‘flop film’.

“You can... Hijack the passion project of a senior director. Hire another director, but fire him after he’s completed the film. Claim credit as the films director. Even have the trade & press support your evil shenanigans... but still make a flop film!” Apurva wrote, and added the hashtag, “#InstantKarmasGonnaGetYou.”

Responding to Apurva’s tweet, Soni Razdan asked why ‘Ketan’ (the senior director to whom Apurva was referring) didn’t raise an objection when his ‘passion project’ was hijacked years ago. Apurva replied by writing that he did, but no one stood up for him.

Apurva’s tweet received several replies with people either taking Kangana’s side, or criticising her alleged methods. “Kangana is such a phenomenal actress. I wish she stopped playing these games. she should realise her career is going downhill quite fast,” one person wrote. “Audience doesn’t care about he said/she said crap. We care about a good movie with good acting and Kangana was INCREDIBLE in the movie and whether you like or not she stole the show with her brilliant performance. Time to let past go. Focus on your work?” wrote another.

Manikarnika, based on the life of Rani Laxmibai, has made approximately Rs 40 crore over its opening weekend. Kangana reportedly took over as director of the film after the original filmmaker, Raja Krishna Jagarlamudi known as Krish, was made to leave the project over differences. A similar situation had transpired on Simran, when Apurva had alleged that Kangana had taken over his screenplay and was undermining director Hansal Mehta’s authority on set.

While Mehta at the time had refused to acknowledge any disagreements with Kangana, a recent tweet of his seemed to indicate that he did not get along with her. Mehta has since deleted the tweet.

Apurva has commented on Manikarnika in the past, as well. In a September tweet thread, the writer had said, “A star hijacking a film & running down the hard work of crew member/s is the worst form of hara-kiri there is. When affected filmmakers cannot control this & instead put on a facade of a ‘dignified silence’, they allow a monstrous ego to go on a rampage & eventually kill the film.”

“Before your self-esteem is eroded. Unless of course you are greedy for a commercial ‘hit’ and are prepared to sacrifice your team. I think in the current hijacked film the director has bowed out,” he added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut was always rude, said my version of Manikarnika looked like a Bhojpuri film, says director Krish

Krish recently opened up about how he was treated during the making of Manikarnika. Refuting Kangana’s claim that she has directed 70% of the film, Krish told SpotboyE that the actor was always ‘rude’ on set. “Kangana even told me that Zee Studios hadn’t liked what I had made. It was looking like a Bhojpuri film. I laughed. People know my previous work. We argued but she wanted her own way. I just couldn’t understand,” adding Kangana was rude over the phone and she “is rude all the time”.

Kangana will next appear opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya, following which she will star in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:09 IST