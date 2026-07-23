Sooryavanshi record fifty snaps India’s winless streak

Kolkata: Back at the Harare Sports Club, where he had helped India win the Under-19 World Cup glory a few months ago, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score a T20I half-century and took India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Thursday’s victory snapped a six-match losing streak. India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures as he celebrates 50 runs during the first match in the One Day International cricket series played between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club on July 23. (AFP)

Sooryavanshi’s 18-ball fifty ensured India were never bothered but this win was also set up by their fast bowlers who restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7.

Mayank Yadav marked a dream return to international cricket with figures of 2/18, while Prince Yadav impressed with 2/19. Debutant Ashok Sharma also caught the eye despite finishing wicketless with figures of 0/29.

Mayank’s return to international cricket after almost two years out with a stress fracture could hardly have begun more dramatically. His first delivery, clocked at 149 kmph, was a reminder of everything India had missed. Landing on a hard length outside off, it straightened just enough to kiss Brian Bennett’s outside edge. The umpire heard nothing, but Ishan Kishan was convinced. Shreyas Iyer asked for a review, and UltraEdge confirmed the faint nick to send Bennett back for a golden duck.

It set the tone for a spell that combined intimidating pace with impressive control. Mayank consistently operated above 145 kmph, extracting awkward bounce and denying Zimbabwe’s batters any rhythm. Dion Myers became his second victim, hurried into an ill-timed pull that found a fielder. The pace at the other end was no less significant. Prince, carrying the confidence from an impressive IPL season, claimed two wickets and rarely allowed Zimbabwe an opportunity to rebuild. Ashok endured a slightly nervous opening over before settling quickly into his spell, finishing wicketless but encouragingly economical.

Zimbabwe limped to 26/3 in the Powerplay before Sikandar Raza’s dismissal deepened the crisis. Sensing an opportunity against Shivam Dube’s medium-pace, the captain swung at a long hop, only to pick out deep square-leg, reducing the hosts to 32/4. Ryan Burl offered resistance with 26, Wessly Madhevere compiled a patient 39 and Tadiwanashe Marumani’s unbeaten 27 ensured Zimbabwe at least crossed 120.

If Zimbabwe harboured hopes of defending the total, Sooryavanshi extinguished them almost immediately. By the time he sliced Richard Ngarava to deep third immediately after reaching his fifty, India had raced to 68 and the result was little more than a formality. This despite Abhishek Sharma never looking comfortable, scratching his way to one before slicing Blessing Muzarabani to Brad Evans at the deep.

Sharma’s early departure merely handed the centre-stage to Sooryavanshi. Richard Ngarava bore the brunt first. A short ball disappeared over deep square-leg. A fuller delivery was driven sweetly through the covers. Then came the shot of the innings: Sooryavanshi rocking back to a ball outside off and launching it effortlessly over long-off. Every boundary seemed to arrive cleaner than the last, the left-hander’s bat swing combining remarkable power with the fearlessness of youth.

Sooryavanshi was on 48 from only 17 deliveries before another towering six off Muzarabani and a sliced boundary took him to the brink of history. At 52 for one, India had effectively settled the contest. His fifty arrived with an ungainly but effective loft over the bowler that fetched two runs, prompting applause from teammates and spectators alike. The celebration was brief. Ngarava tempted him with width next ball and Sooryavanshi, unwilling to retreat into caution, threw his hands at it and found deep third. But Ishan Kishan (35 off 24 balls) and Iyer (28* off 24) ensured India won with 40 balls to spare.