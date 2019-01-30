Alia Bhatt pays double price for fancy Juhu home as public appearances with Ranbir Kapoor increase

Actor Alia Bhatt has reportedly paid double price for a new house in Juhu, Mumbai. The first floor apartment, located in a posh locality, is worth Rs 7.8 crore, but Alia has shelled out more than Rs 13 crore for it. This is Alia’s third home in Juhu.

A report in BollywoodLife speculates that the move comes as Alia plans for a future with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has been seen in public with more regularity, recently making an appearance together at the Mumbai police’s annual Umang event.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Umang Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (IANS)

Alia’s father, director Mahesh Bhatt, speaking about the relationship told the Telegraph, “Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that!”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Alia said, “It’s not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm”

Alia and Ranbir will star opposite each other for the first time in the upcoming fantasy film, Brahmastra -- due out at the end of the year.

But before that, Alia will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, a drama about the underground Mumbai rap scene, and based in part on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. Gully Boy will be released on February 14.

