Inside Umang 2019: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt turn eyeballs, Ranveer Singh honours police dressed as Simmba

Several of the biggest Bollywood stars came out in support of the Mumbai Police at the annual Umang festival, whose 2019 edition was held on Sunday. Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra attended the event, and many of them put on stunning performances.

Ranveer Singh, who played a policeman in his latest release, Simmba, posed with policemen at the event. He even arrived on stage on a SUV, just like his character. Ranveer was joined on stage by actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who are all a part of the Singham series, directed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer also performed to Aankh Maarey from Simmba, along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Also grabbing eyeballs were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra co-stars and currently one of Bollywood’s hottest couples. Ranbir wore a blue suit to the event, and also performed on stage to songs from Sanju. Alia wore an anarkali.

Videos of Shah Rukh Khan dancing on stage have also been shared online. The actor, who recently starred in Zero, wore a dark suit. His Zero co-star, Katrina Kaif also performed for the gathered audience, wearing a red saree.

Amitabh Bachchan delivered a speech in honour of the police at the event.

Check out all the pictures and videos from Umang 2019 here:

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 09:31 IST