Alia Bhatt’s cousin’s wedding reception: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal make it a night to remember

Bollywood’s wedding season continues, this time in the Bhatt household. Sakshi Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mukesh and wife Nilima Bhatt and niece of Mahesh Bhatt, got married to her long-time boyfriend Mazahir recently.

On Friday, the Bhatt family threw a lavish wedding reception, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Stars who were spotted arriving for the reception included Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu (who came with husband Karan), Uri star Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to name a few. Also present was cousin Alia Bhatt, who came dressed in a flowing white lehenga choli.

The bride wore a glittery dull grey gown for her reception while the groom stuck to a western suit.

Alia also shared a picture of Mahesh deep in conversation with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Sharing it, she simply wrote: “My boys.”

Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt posted pictures from the wedding ceremony and wrote: “The baby of the Bhatt family @sakshibhatt ties the knot with Mazahir and ensures the Bhatt family inherits the absolute gems that constitute the Mandasaurwala family! Our grandmother Shireen Nanabhai Bhatt must be smiling so wide in Heaven right now!”

The bride was seen in a beautiful pink lehenga while the groom wore a classic sherwani. Pooja herself wore an off white dress for the wedding function, while for the reception she came dressed in a black shimmery dress.

It may be recalled that Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt own the production house, Vishesh Films and are sons of veteran Bollywood filmmaker, Nanabhai Bhatt.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 10:02 IST