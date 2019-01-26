Republic Day 2019: From Manikarnika to Uri, 5 dialogues that celebrate the rise of new India

Bollywood has, in its own capacity, contributed to nation building by delivering patriotic films that continue to raise the spirits of the countrymen with captivating stories of the ones who made the nation proud. The recent years have seen a surge in biopics on all, from sportspersons and several forgotten personalities, who dedicated their lives to the country.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal leads an efficient but unimpressive attack in Uri

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day, we look back at some of the best dialogues from Bollywood films that reflect the spirit of the new India.

Paresh Rawal played national security advisor in Uri: The Surgical Strike and raised the spirits of the moviegoers with the dialogue, “Ab Hindustan badal chuka hai, ye naya Hindustan hai. Ye ghar me khusega bhi aur marega bhi.” (This is a changed India, new India. It will enter in the house and will kill the inmates too).

Kangana Ranaut can be seen addressing a gathering in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she says, “Beti jab udh khadi hoti hai tabhi vijay badi hoti hai.” (When the daughter stands to fight, the victory is bigger.) She plays Rani Laxmibai, originally named Manikarnika, who was a leading figure in the revolt of 1857 against the British.

Actor Alia Bhatt played an Indian spy in the film Raazi and won wide praise for her performance in the film. She played a college-going girl married to a Pakistani army man to spy for India. Her famous dialogue for the film, “Vatan ke aage kuch nahi..... Khud bhi nahi.” (Nation comes first and foremost even before self).

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut is glorious, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi puts Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s carnivals to shame

John Abraham and Diana Penty’s film Parmanu released last year and told the story of how India became a nuclear power. Post the climax, John says, “Humne jo socha wo desh ke liye tha, humne jo kia wo desh ke liye hai aur humne jo paya wo desh ka hoga.” (What we planned was for the nation, what we did is for the nation and what we achieved belongs to the nation).

Manoj Bajpayee shared the secret of how to take the right decision in the film Aiyaary. He says in the 2018 film, “Jab aapke paas options ho aur aap confuse hai ki aapko karna kya hai ... toss karlo ... kyun ki sikka jab hawa mein hota hai, ek pal aisa aata hai jab aapko ekdum clear ho jaata hai ... ki actually aapko kya chahiye.” (When you have options and when you’re confused with what you should do ... then go for a toss ... because when the coin is in the air, then a moment comes when you become absolutely clear ... about what actually you need to do).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 09:10 IST