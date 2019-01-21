Vicky Kaushal reflects on success of Uri, Sanju, says he likes pressure audiences put on him

Within three years of making his big Bollywood outing (Masaan; 2015), he has made audiences as well as critics sit up and take notice of his talent. In fact, after a great 2018, Vicky Kaushal has started 2019, too, on a successful note, thanks to Uri: The Surgical Strike. “I truly believe that success is something that the audience gives you; it’s their prerogative whether they want to give you that or not,” he says.

Interestingly however, the young actor’s idea of success is quite unique. “Honestly speaking, I don’t know if I have got the success in real terms but if I achieve it in the coming years, I would like to put that to good use and give back to the society in some way. The idea is that if my name ever reaches that potential and gains importance, then I should do something good around me,” says the Sanju (2018) actor.

Although Vicky has been getting praise for almost all his outings, he is clearly aware of the reality. “See, I can’t say that I will pass every time, maybe I will fail in my attempts, too. But I want to have that responsibility [of audiences’ expectations] at all times. I want people to keep expecting from me because it’s a good sign. It only proves that they are concerned and affected by my work. So, I would never want that pressure to come down, and only want it to go up,” he says.

Last year, Vicky tasted success with his back-to-back projects, which doesn’t happen often for actors. Was he also surprised about it? “Yes, it was pleasantly surprising, and the biggest one was the response I got for Sanju and Lust stories (2018). During the release of Sanju, I wasn’t in the country. So, I hadn’t watched the film until two weeks after its release. I didn’t even know how the film turned out to be. Similarly, Lust Stories was also very surprising for me. When people come up to me and say you were fabulous in it that comes as very surprising for me at times,” he says.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 11:13 IST