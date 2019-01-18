Uri box office: Vicky Kaushal’s film beats Raazi, Stree and Badhaai Ho, makes Rs 70 crore in a week

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s biggest solo hit, Uri is roaring at the box office. The film has made Rs 70.94 crore in seven days, something that even the biggest hits of 2018 like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi and Stree weren’t able to do.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Uri box office collection for the first week on Friday. “#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows... Crosses Rs 70 cr... FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: Rs 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh,” he wrote in a tweet.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike economics...

CoP + P&A: ₹ 42 cr#Uri is already into profits from India theatrical biz... Non-theatrical revenue [Satellite, Digital, Music] will only add to the [big] gains for the makers... This one’s a MONEY-SPINNER... #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019

Taran also mentioned how much a few of 2018’s movies did on comparison. “ #UriTheSurgicalStrike hits the jackpot... Collects higher than #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo in Week 1...

#SKTKS Rs 45.94 cr

#Raazi Rs 56.59 cr

#Stree Rs 60.39 cr

#BadhaaiHo Rs 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu]

#UriTheSurgicalStrike Rs 70.94 cr India biz,” he wrote.

Uri , which was released last Friday, is a movie based on surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army Special Forces in September 2016. Kaushal is playing the lead role the film. When asked in an interview if he would want to do more movies based on the Army, Kaushal said: “I would love to grab every opportunity where I get to wear the Army uniform and I would love to do it again.”

The film also stars Yami Gautam. The film minted Rs. 8.20 crore on the first day of its release, on Saturday the film earned Rs. 12.43 crore and on Sunday it made around Rs. 15.10 crore.The movie, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 17:09 IST