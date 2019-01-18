Vicky Kaushal, girlfriend Harleen Sethi make their relationship Instagram official with new pic

Seems like Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is gearing up to take a step forward in his relationship. After the actor confirmed that he is in a relationship on Koffee with Karan, speculations have been rife that he is in love with television actor Harleen Sethi. Since then, there has been a steady flow of information about their alleged relationship.

Though neither of them confirmed the relationship, Harleen turned up at the special screening of his latest film Uri: The Surgical Strike in Mumbai.

She also shared a snap with Kaushal from the success party of Uri. Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a photo from the success party of the film. In the photo, the couple is all smiles as they pose for the camera in the same sweatshirts. “High Sir! #URI,” read the caption.

Also, Vicky supported Harleen during the launch of her web series with Vikrant Massey. Massey had later shared a picture from the event to thank Vicky for his support. During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, when the host had asked Vicky which person he would like to swipe right (super like) on Tinder, with Harleen among the options, he said that he would like to swipe up many times for Harleen, saying “Right, super up, up. Upmatlab jitna chadh jaaye.”

Meanwhile, the movie which hit the big screens on January 11, has minted Rs 63 crore. The film is based on the historical surgical strikes carried out by India in 2016. The film has also become Vicky’s most successful solo film. It also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

