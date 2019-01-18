Janhvi Kapoor glams up award night as Sreesanth’s daughter gets all the attention for her no paparazzi stand. See pics, video

It was a starry night as several Bollywood celebrities came to attend the Lion Gold Awards on Thursday. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor made a glamourous appearance at the event in a striking Anamika Khanna creation. The actor was her confident self as she posed for the cameras in the two-piece attire.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike, attended the event in a white check suit.

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar, too, attended the awards event and looked stunning in a pink sari paired with an off-shoulder blouse. The show’s first runner-up and Dipika’s good friend, Sreesanth also attended the event and walked out with a trophy.

He was accompanied by wife Bhuvneshwari and daughter Sree Sanvika. The little girl, however, covered her face in front of the camera as her parents tried to convince her to show her face to the paparazzi. Despite all the hard work by her parents and the shutterbugs, she stuck by her no-photo policy.

Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal at the event. (Viral Bhayani)

Sreesanth with wife and daughter and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar at the event. (Viral Bhayani)

Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, stole the spotlight at the awards in a black sari and a spaghetti blouse paired with chunky silver jewellery. Actor Elli Avram made a sizzling appearance at the event in a sequinned beige gown with a thigh-high slit.

Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta, too, was spotted at the event and looked lovely in a pink silk sari and a halter blouse. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra also attended the event in a golden sari. Actor Saqib Saleem was also at the event and looked a dapper in a suit.

Neena Gupta, Mouni Roy and Elli Avram pose for the cameras. (Viral Bhayani)

Madhu Chopra (third from left) at the event. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with the film Loveratri, was also spotted at the event. He was joined by co-star Warina Hussain who decked up in a dramatic marchesa gown for the event. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha, too, was spotted at the event in a corset jumpsuit. TV actor Jennifer Winget, singers Sonu Nigam and Aditya Narayan were also spotted on the awards night.

Saqib Saleem, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain at the event. (Viral Bhayani)

Sonu Nigam, Nushrat Bharucha, Aditya Narayan and Jennifer Winget at the event. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 10:23 IST