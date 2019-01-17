Sara Ali Khan dances like a star on Saat Samundar as she preps for a wedding performance, watch throwback video

Two films old and Sara Ali Khan, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, has already established herself. The Kedarnath and Simmba actor is riding the high as Ranveer Singh film has gone on to become one of the biggest hits of 2018.

For those raving about her dance moves in Aankh Marey, many had an idea that Sara had all the makings of a Bollywood actor when Sara performed at the wedding of designer Sandeep Khosla’s niece. That dance video had been a huge hit but now the rehearsal video where Sara is learning the steps has emerged online.

Sara is a natural and that comes through. The song of choice was Saat Samundar and Sara can be seen hard at work in a white kurta and churidaar.

Both of Sara’s films released in December 2018 -- while Kedarnath saw her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba was the last big release of the year. While there are a lot of speculation that she might be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, she is yet to announce her next project.

Talking about her career till now, Sara said earlier, “The only thing I needed was to see myself on screen first. I understand that the opinions of my parents, friends, seniors, and audiences matter a lot. Seeing the appreciation, I feel a duty now. Your battles keep changing as there are new challenges. Now the challenge is not searching for acceptance. I have done Kedarnath and Simmba and I’ve worked hard, done my best and also received 80 per cent of praise. 20 per cent is good karma and they know I am a sweet person and they will not write me off.”

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:53 IST