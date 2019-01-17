Sara Ali Khan’s stunning white maxi dress is actually quite affordable at Rs 2,100. Get her look

Sara Ali Khan never fails to deliver fashion-forward, bold looks we want to re-create ourselves. While the Simmba actor is almost always spotted in designer duds, that hasn’t stopped her from rocking more affordable pieces. Sara has proved time and time again that she is all for dresses that don’t put a dent in her wallet. On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Mumbai wearing a stunning white dress. Luckily, her maxi dress featuring red tassels, from designer label Spring Diaries, has the desirable price tag of Rs 2,100. Even better: You can order it online. Sara kept her look simple so the dress is the focal point. Like Sara, pair this breezy design with a pair of embellished juttis and you’re good to go. Check out Sara Ali Khan’s look below.

Sara Ali Khan’s white dress is perfect for summer. It’s got a hint of boho chic while still being flirty and fun. When the temperature rises, all you’d want is a light dress to keep you cool. This one looks like it fits the bill perfectly. Sara finished the elegant but understated look with bouncy blow-dried hair and minimal make-up. This isn’t the first time Sara Ali Khan has opted for more attainable fashion items. In one her first public appearances, Sara wore a graphic print Ted Baker dress (worth about Rs 6,700) at actor Shahid Kapoor’s birthday in 2017.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 13:23 IST