Sara Ali Khan flaunts her bold style in a surprisingly modest dress. See pics

Sara Ali Khan’s latest look is nothing short of a sensory overload — in the best way possible. After delivering some enviable fashion-forward ensembles while promoting her new film Simbaa with actor Ranveer Singh, Sara gave us pure, unadulterated fashion when she stepped out for another press event on Thursday. The Kedarnath actor was dressed in a bold Peter Pilotto dress with a flattering fitted shape graduating into a fringed hem and cuffs. Sara Ali Khan’s blue fringe jacquard midi-dress came with a wrap style plunging V neck, long sleeves and 3D knit cord details adding highlights of colour and texture. If you look closely, you can see that lines of sequins add a liquid shine to the body and fringing of Sara’s Rs 1,68,409 dress.

Do you revel in bold silhouettes and prints? An embellished dress like Sara Ali Khan’s would help you stand out from the crowd at a New Year’s party — what else could one want? It’s equal parts eclectic in its sequin-embellished inserts, sporty in its multicoloured knit panelling, and sexy in its leg-baring style. Sara Ali Khan’s blue fringe dress is modern eccentric glamour at its best. Think: look-at-me, but in all the right ways.

The Simbaa star completed her bold look from Peter Pilotto’s Fall 2018 collection with blue pointy pumps from River Island and simple gold stud earrings from H&M. Even with minimal make-up — kohl-rimmed eyes, pink cheeks and nude lips — Sara Ali Khan managed to look completely done-up with those cascading waves. What we love most about Sara’s quirky dress is that it can be dressed up with heels for a night out and dressed down with flats and a denim jacket for a day outing.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 12:06 IST