Sara Ali Khan slays in pretty Sabyasachi lehenga, as we wait for Deepika Padukone wedding lehenga pics

Sara Ali Khan has had a busy few days. On Monday, the budding actor shot for a singing reality TV show to promote her film Kedarnath with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After stepping out for the Kedarnath trailer launch in a playful, feminine ivory lehenga and blush choli bustier covered with 3D floral appliqué from designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Sara showcased her sartorial prowess with a stunning black lehenga at Indian Idol.

As we wait to see what actor Deepika Padukone wears for her November 14-15 wedding to actor Ranveer Singh at Lake Como, Italy, Sara dazzled in an eye-catching lehenga from fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee -- who is rumoured to have created Deepika’s wedding ensemble.

Sara’s Sabyasachi lehenga felt quite boho with its breezy, floral style. Covered in luxe multi-hued velvet appliqués that were highlighted with gorgeous zardosi, crystals and pearls, the ‘Navratan’ (nine gems) lehenga was made of black tulle and featured a hand-painted organza underskirt. The ‘Aakash-tara’ (starry skies) blouse embellished with black metallic sequins drew attention to Sara’s flat abs; she styled it with a matching, glittery dupatta. Sara’s glamorous lehenga was paired with giant emerald, pearl and gold earrings.

While Sara’s twinkling black lehenga was stunning and breathtaking, her beauty and hair look were equally glamorous. She glowed thanks to her flawless skin, perfectly groomed brows, a creamy pout (coral with strong hints of brown) and her long eyelashes. Sara’s ethereal look became more dreamy with her on-trend straight hair.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 17:54 IST