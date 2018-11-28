Sara Ali Khan looks as beautiful as Kareena Kapoor in almost identical Raw Mango suit

It’s been a busy few days for Sara Ali Khan. The budding actor is showing off her fashion flair in head-turning looks, while promoting her debut film, Kedarnath with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Instead of slipping into sleek short dresses or exaggerated wide-legged pants, Sara continues to put on a stylish display with her exciting ethnic Indian looks. On Tuesday, Sara again proved she has a penchant for traditional Indian ensembles. Wearing an unexpected brocade kurta and cigarette-shaped trousers set from Raw Mango, Sara handled herself with as much finesse and grace as any seasoned celebrity. She accessorised her regal midnight blue outfit with Jadau chandbalis from Amrapali Jewels:

Sara has spoken on multiple occasions about how close she is to her father, actor Saif Ali Khan’s second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. But it’s hard to imagine two women with personal styles more different then Sara and Kareena. With her down-to-earth demeanour and girl-next-door charm, Sara makes everything she wears look effortless and fabulous at the same time, while Kareena proves being a modern style icon is all about taking fashion risks. Yet both Sara and Kareena have stepped out in almost identical Raw Mango ensembles.

In May, while promoting her film Veere Di Wedding, Kareena packed an extremely glamorous wardrobe, which included a pretty kurta set from Raw Mango. She paired her brown and gold brocade kurta with a pair of brown cropped pants and gold juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Like Sara, Kareena too opted to let go off a dupatta to help keep the focus on her high-shine outfit. To finish, the star went with nude lips, soft smoky eyes and swept her hair back in a loose low ponytail with soft waves.

Sara took her styling cues from Kareena and kept the rest of her look simple to let the bold hue of her brocade separates do the talking. Sara’s simple hair and make-up helped balance the glamour of her Raw mango design. While she wore glossy nude lips, unlike Kareena, Sara left her hair open.

While there’s no doubt that both ladies look incredible, what isn’t so clear is which star wore Raw Mango best. Do you prefer the relaxed vibe in the brown and gold suit Kareena wore, or Sara’s sophisticated, polished head-to-toe brocade version?

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 18:25 IST