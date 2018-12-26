Anushka Sharma’s stunning white dress has so many hidden details. See pics

Anushka Sharma’s Zero promotions wardrobe has been enviable; pretty dresses seemed to be the Sui Dhaaga actor’s unofficial uniform as she promoted her new film with actors Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Just when you thought Anushka Sharma couldn’t possibly top all the stylish outfits she’s rocked in the past few weeks, prepare to be wowed. On Monday, for her appearance on a popular singing reality TV show, Anushka dressed in a white dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. And she was absolutely radiating confidence. Take a look:

But what makes Anushka Sharma’s dress even more special (apart from the fact that it’s white and ethereal) are the hidden features. At first, the dress — while gorgeous — looks simple. It’s white, one-shoulder, and doesn’t seem to have anything entirely out of the ordinary. But, look closely, because there are tons of details you might not notice right off the bat. Like, check out Anushka’s playful feathered sleeve:

Or the fact that the it is actually a wrap dress with a front slit that takes the look from modest to very interesting. Getting a sexy look isn’t always about baring it all. In fact, it often come down to selective flashes of skin: Enter the slit. A slit and slinky wrap dress is a recipe for an eye-catching New Year’s party look. Let Anushka Sharma show you the best way to wear a slit this holiday season:

Oh, and we love Anushka Sharma’s bold red lipstick. Stunning. The pearl earrings from jewellery label Isharya complete the pretty outfit and add an element of ‘cool girl’ edge. And how can we not mention the hair? It’s pulled back loosely in a low bun, with no strands falling by her face.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 11:32 IST