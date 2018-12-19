Anushka Sharma looks nothing short of breathtaking in this whimsical gown. See pics

Anushka Sharma looked stunning, as the actor promoted her upcoming film Zero with co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif on singing reality show Indian Idol. Watching stars promote their films in gorgeous dresses is one thing, but Anushka’s ombré gown by designer Monisha Jaising is absolutely show-stopping. Black, white, red, and gold are all stunning, but typical colours we see on celebrities, so any time an actor opts for risk-taking shades, we have to give props. And on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma definitely owned this graphic gown that surprised and inspired thanks to its colourful hues, like powder blue, bubblegum pink and mint green. So dreamy...

While we’re usually used to seeing Anushka Sharma in casual dresses and denims, this time the Sui Dhaaga actor went a different route in a one-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit. Anushka’s formfitting dress featured a corset-style bodice and intricate beading that made her sparkle. The colorful and whimsical Baroque-inspired embroidery added a dose of bohemian charm.

Anushka wore minimal jewellery and accessories: A glittering pair of earrings from Deepa Gurnani, multiple Prakshi rings and transparent Zara heels. Anushka wore her hair down in loose curls, which worked well together with her smoldering metallic make-up and lent an edgy touch to the otherwise feminine details of her ensemble. After all, only a style maven like Anushka Sharma can manage to add an element of surprise to an outfit which, at first glance, appears so elegant and effortless. Anushka’s whole look was delicate, but strong.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 17:36 IST