Anushka Sharma basically wore summer’s coolest dress and it can be yours

Whether actor Anushka Sharma is being gorgeous in a sheer dress or catching a flight in her printed Sabyasachi anarkali, she always looks absolutely chic and trendy. So it came as no surprise when she brought new life to a cosy plaid dress from US label Rosie Assoulin.

Anushka was spotted in Mumbai on Monday looking nothing short of effortlessly cool in a floor-touching crinkled white-on-green plaid dress featuring a drawstring and ruffle detail at the bust and a high-waisted belt. The collar and high low hem added to its lovely, grungy vibes.

This $1,795 (Rs 1,19,286) dress can easily teeter between polished and punk, depending on how you accessorise it, but we love how Anushka opted for the latter, styling her look with black nailpaint. We also love the tan-hued chunky open-toe heels she finished the outfit with. The texture pops with the contrasting dress and gives the look even more depth.



Anushka kept her hair and make-up simple, opting for a rosy glow with the otherwise dark look. With her hair styled in loose curls, Anushka looks like the right mix of dressed up and dressed down, and believe us, that’s harder to achieve than you’d think.

We love this Anushka look — especially in the summer season. Inspired? Channelling the same look is actually quite easy — all you need is a rad plaid dress and semi-tough footwear, like boots or old-school leather loafers. Or combine with a few layered necklaces to make your plaid dress oh-so-elegant and classy.

If you want to steal Anushka’s look, we’ve got you covered. Shop her exact plaid dress here.

