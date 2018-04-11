Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi outfit is the kind you throw on and say, ‘Done, I look good’

Anushka Sharma’s the type of street style star to toss a sweatshirt over baggy jeans or wear an affordable Zara dress with sneakers and cause every onlooker to muse, “Wow, she looks amazing.” It’s that effortless approach to fashion that has all of us scrambling to re-create her outfits.

By now, we’ve got her style preferences narrowed down — simple, neutral pieces. So when the actor stepped out in a summery ensemble at Mumbai airport on Monday, it just looked like an “Anushka outfit” rather than something seasonal.

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on Apr 9, 2018 at 9:55pm PDT

The Pari star rocked a floor-touching flared kurta with a matching cream-coloured palazzo, perfectly accented with black embellished border along the hem and sleeves. The star-print made the ethnic Indian look super cute and young. To continue with the neutral theme, Anushka draped a dupatta in the same print, which was made chic with cute black tassels, over her breezy Sabyasachi Mukherjee suit. Anushka’s light and airy outfit was made of, basically, these three easy pieces, and it’s a look we can all replicate.

This Anushka look is a great choice that you can take from airport to streets and from day to night. We especially love how the red and black mixed with white feels so fresh.

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:24pm PDT

Do like Anushka and paired it with strappy flat sandals and you have a comfortable outfit for those hot summer days when you still feel like dressing up. She sported a pair of oversize shades and a black bag, but you can also opt for statement earrings or neckpiece to create a knockout look. To further the street-chic vibe, wear it with some sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual day or pair with heels for your next family dinner.

This, however, is not the first time Anushka schooled us in the art of functional fashion. Stay up to date with the versatile style star by browsing through some of her most recent summer-ready looks, below.

A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on Mar 30, 2018 at 2:36am PDT

With this blush chikan butti maxi dress from Patine, which was hand-embroidered over pure silk chiffon, Anushka looks classically and appropriately dressed for so many different occasions: be it a brunch, a family get-together or your sister’s mehendi. For a March 2018 event, the actor paired her easy-breezy look with silver jhumkas and a tiny black bindi for that desi touch.

A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:22pm PST

You really only need a few key pieces to look totally hot all summer long. And Anushka will inspire you to invest in ripped denims in a baggy fit that you can wear through the hot months. Another way to mimic her style? Don’t forget to wear white sneakers with everything — it adds edge to even the prettiest of dresses. This look is from March 2018.

A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:49pm PST

Whether you’re chilling poolside or working 9-5, a super cute floral dress is a must. And how gorgeous is this Hemant and Nandita for something you can wear from brunch in the afternoon to drinks at night. Much more than just a pretty asymmetrical frock, its unexpected high-low draping give it an architectural feel, and the intricate knot-detail and bewitching floral print add inspired, ladylike touches to it. Anushka wore this look in February 2018.

A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on Dec 22, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

After her headline-making wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli in Italy and a high-profile reception in Delhi, Anushka wore an ivory printed kurta set for her travel from Delhi to Mumbai, for their second reception in December 2017. Featuring floral printed motifs, the chic Sabyasachi salwar-kameez was the perfect traditional-meets-modern choice for the new bride, who accessorised her look with a pair of round sunglasses, an ecru handbag and juttis.

