Anushka Sharma is pretty covered up in this see-through dress. Chic as always

Armed with little more than a sheer print maxi dress and contrasting white slip, Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai on Sunday, after cheering for cricketer-husband Virat Kohli at an IPL match in Bengaluru.

A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:47pm PDT

Despite the dress from Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2018 collection being sheer, Anushka still seemed oddly covered up — let us explain. Relative to the similar ensembles we’ve seen, most of which were made to appear as see-through as possible, Anushka looks pretty clothed, especially when you factor in her casual underclothing and pink Puma sneakers that completed the ensemble.

A post shared by BollyStyleFile (@eattweetblog) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:58am PDT

Anushka’s look showed how with appropriate underthings, in the same colour or even a contrasting colour, see-through styles can appear sophisticated — modest, even — and not at all skimpy. Whether a mesh tee, sports bra, nude bralette, camisole, or bodysuit, choose an underclothing you want the world to see. Whether that means something with embroidery or a silhouette that provides more coverage is up to you.



But since, you’ll want to appear tasteful when out in public, go for a nude slip or a bodysuit with full coverage. For times when you want to get playful, especially when you’re near the beach, choose a bikini and high-waited bottom with a contrasting colour to make a splash.

Follow @htlifenadstyle for more