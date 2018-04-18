Anushka Sharma is pretty covered up in this see-through dress. Chic as always
Here's a glimpse of Anushka Sharma's dress from Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger's 2018 spring 2018 collection.
Armed with little more than a sheer print maxi dress and contrasting white slip, Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai on Sunday, after cheering for cricketer-husband Virat Kohli at an IPL match in Bengaluru.
Despite the dress from Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2018 collection being sheer, Anushka still seemed oddly covered up — let us explain. Relative to the similar ensembles we’ve seen, most of which were made to appear as see-through as possible, Anushka looks pretty clothed, especially when you factor in her casual underclothing and pink Puma sneakers that completed the ensemble.
Anushka’s look showed how with appropriate underthings, in the same colour or even a contrasting colour, see-through styles can appear sophisticated — modest, even — and not at all skimpy. Whether a mesh tee, sports bra, nude bralette, camisole, or bodysuit, choose an underclothing you want the world to see. Whether that means something with embroidery or a silhouette that provides more coverage is up to you.
But since, you’ll want to appear tasteful when out in public, go for a nude slip or a bodysuit with full coverage. For times when you want to get playful, especially when you’re near the beach, choose a bikini and high-waited bottom with a contrasting colour to make a splash.
