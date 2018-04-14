Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli at IPL 2018. See pics, videos

Virat Kohli’s team, King's XI Punjab, won Friday night’s IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Virushka fans already know what worked as the lucky charm. Virat’s wife and Bollywood star, Anushka Sharma was there to cheer him on at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Anushka was spotted in a cute black top and high-waist denims, laughing, screaming and applauding Virat and his team. She was all smiles when Virat managed to catch an important ball during the match. The two were also spotted by their fans, talking on phones while separated by the adjacent walls of two bleachers. Check out their cute videos:

Anushka was also spotted talking to the owner of the rival team and Bollywood actor, Preity Zinta. She also held her thumbs up every time the camera panned to her for reaction.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta with Anushka Sharma, actor and wife of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli during an IPL 2018 match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. (IANS)

Preity and Anushka exchanged pleasantries at the match. (IANS)

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in the match. AB de Villiers (57) and Quinton de Kock (45) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to defeat the target in 19.3 overs as Washington Sundar hit the winning runs.

Anushka and Virat had a secret wedding in Italy on December 11. They were joined by their closest family members for the wedding but hosted receptions for their colleagues and friends in Mumbai and New Delhi. The receptions were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and by the biggest stars of Bollywood in Mumbai.

Anushka and Virat said in a joint statement, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Anushka will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaga and with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero.

