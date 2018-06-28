Anushka Sharma’s crushed velvet pantsuit is perfect for work or play

When it comes to mastering the art of comfy-chic, we could all take a cue from Anushka Sharma. The actor is a pro. Our fave part of her look is that she’s always all about being comfortable, like that time she rocked the comfiest pair of blue jeans that inspired our summer style goals.

Also proving her commitment to cosiness is Anushka’s unexpected crushed velvet pantsuit at Zero director Anand L Rai’s birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. Anushka’s rose pink velvet suit is a perfectly trendy fabric worked into a classic silhouette. In fact, her ensemble is totally office-chic and just the thing your work wardrobe’s been missing.

And while it may look a little more winter-appropriate, trust us on this one: Anushka’s comfort-first two-piece velvet suit will definitely keep you looking cool in chilly offices 365-days a year. And there’s basically nothing that feels quite as lovely and glorious as velvet.

The sweet shade of Anushka’s sleek kimono-style sleeveless wrap velvet top is perfect for this time of the year. As for the bottoms, the cropped flare cut of the coordinating trousers gave a youthful vibe to this sophisticated silhouette. Anushka’s outfit felt basically like fancy pajamas. We like.

With such a powerful pantsuit, Anushka kept accessories to a minimum, slipping on a few rings and a pair of strappy heels. We’re also loving the boho twist Anushka put on this style with those hoop earrings and the wavy pulled-back hair.

Now, this look is simple. It’s sharp, and it’s sophisticated, three things office outfits should be. And while Anushka’s exact velvet pantsuit may out of our budget, we’re totally keeping this look in mind when we make our next trip to the mall.

