Shilpa Shetty’s dresses come with a thigh-high slit. Pics confirm

Actors have an affinity for wearing the most stunning dresses on red carpet, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra is no exception. She always stuns us in designer gowns that show off her back or mile-long legs.

But on Thursday, the actor-cum-reality-TV-judge made us do a double take, showing up on our Instagram feeds in a gorgeous one-shoulder maroon gown from designers Shweta and Karan’s label Aroka.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 12, 2018 at 6:26am PDT

Shilpa’s intricately-draped chiffon gown featured a hand-embroidered bodice in dabka work. With major embellishments, like antique silver zari work and Japanese sashiko stitches, outlining the waist, her royalty-ready gown certainly is a gorgeous creation — it’s just not for the faint of heart.

A post shared by Grazia Pakistan (@graziapak) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

Shilpa’s voluminous, side-parted beach waves took centre stage, but she did not disappoint in the beauty department either. The mother-of-one countered her nude lip with a smouldering smoky eye.

A post shared by @theffjournal on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

This has been one of Shilpa’s sexiest looks yet, though it comes after a long line of sultry strapless, curve-showing, high-slit ensembles. You see, Shilpa’s been wearing this silhouette for months, and with major confidence, too.

If anyone can wear a high-slit look like a total boss, never shying away from showing off her figure, it is Shilpa! Read on to see the her sexiest looks to date.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 9, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

In an Instagram post she shared on Monday, the style-setting actor put a picture wearing a high-slit skirt from French label Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2018 collection. Shilpa put a good portion of her body on display, wearing a strappy Massimo Dutti top and a ruffled asymmetric skirt from Jacquemus that exposed her thigh on one side, while appearing somewhat modest on the other. It is priced at €590 (Rs47,395). Click here for more details.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

Shilpa left us thoroughly impressed with her custom-made saree gown by ace designer Manish Malhotra that fit her like a glove. For her appearance as a judge on reality TV show, Super Dancers 2 in March 2018, the star wore a sparkling burgundy gown that came complete with a plunging sweetheart neckline and bold slit so the actor could show off her strappy heels. She played up the elegance with diamond and ruby jewellery. Click here for more details.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jan 24, 2018 at 8:52am PST

Shilpa dazzled in a sculpturesque Reem Acra look for HT India’s Most Stylish awards in January 2018. The glitter-embroidered gown helped show off her perfect bronze and was both precious and sexy. If Shilpa’s shiny and iridescent piece showed us anything, it’s that you can flash a lot of leg and still remain ladylike. A leg-baring slit is the perfect way to bring a sexy edge to your look. Click here for details.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:15am PST

In this Anamika Khanna dress Shilpa wore in November 2017, the slit hit her in the perfect spot. Not only does she show off her perfectly-toned legs, she knows the best accessory for her hot pink design is an exposed leg. She balances the double-slit on her asymmetrical fringed dress beautifully and the monochrome cape is the perfect addition to the sophisticated thigh-grazing look.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more