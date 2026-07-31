The deputy commissioner (DC) office, Haryana courts and a few schools received a bomb threat mail on Friday which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said. Gurugram DC office, district courts receive bomb threat mail: Officials

Following the email threat, police deployed bomb disposal squads and dog squads to the mini secretariat. Thorough searches were conducted and no suspicious object was found, officials said.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said the threat email was received around 8:20am on Friday.

“Police teams were immediately deployed to all the locations; evacuation and search operations are underway, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

“While these threats were declared a hoax, the threats are still being assessed, and the investigation is still ongoing,” he added.

Also Read: Ludhiana: Hoax bomb threat email puts DC, MC offices on alert

The email also mentioned specific timings for the alleged attacks, stating that the DC office would be targeted around 3:11pm. It further claimed that a school would be attacked at approximately 1:11pm, followed by an attack on courts in Haryana at around 2:11pm.

Meanwhile, the functioning of the district court has been suspended as a precautionary measure, while a bomb disposal squad has reached the premises to carry out a thorough inspection.

Rahul Dhankhar, secretary of the District Bar Association, said court proceedings will remain suspended until the bomb disposal squad completes its inspection.