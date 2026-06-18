Ludhiana: Hoax bomb threat email puts DC, MC offices on alert

A bomb threat email sent to the deputy commissioner’s office and the municipal corporation on Wednesday triggered a security sweep at key government establishments in the city, though searches found nothing suspicious and the threat is suspected to be a hoax. The municipal corporation office in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the email was sent to the official email IDs of both offices and threatened a ‘human bomb’ attack. It also contained threats targeting railway tracks in Punjab and certain political leaders.

Following the alert, police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams conducted extensive searches at the mini secretariat, municipal corporation office and other sensitive locations. Security was also heightened at railway stations and other vital installations as a precautionary measure.

After hours of checking, no explosive material or suspicious object was found.

This is the sixth bomb threat email reported in Ludhiana in the past five months. All previous threats sent to schools, courts and government offices in the city were found to be hoaxes following detailed investigations and security checks.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city-3) Dev Singh said the cyber crime police station has been tasked with tracing the sender and determining the origin of the email.

Police said all standard security protocols were activated immediately after the threat was received and investigations are underway.