Isro headquarters get hoax bomb threat mail

A bomb threat emailed to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday triggered the evacuation of its Bengaluru facility and a large scale security operation, police said, adding that preliminary searches found no evidence of explosives and investigators belive it was a hoax. India News

The threat, sent to ISRO’s campus on New BEL Road, claimed that explosive material had been planted inside the premises. Authorities immediately cleared the facility as police, bomb disposal personnel and sniffer dog squads began searching offices, laboratories and other buildings.

The operation involved the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), local police and canine units, which examined the campus while following standard security protocols before declaring the premises safe.

Officials said the initial search did not uncover any suspicious objects or explosive material, though inspections continued as a precaution.

“We received an alert from ISRO authorities about a bomb threat email. We immediately searched the premises with the BDDS and sniffer dog squad, but found no clues,” Bengaluru North Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Babasab Nemagouda said.

“It is a hoax bomb call. Our cyber experts have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email. We have registered a case at Sanjaynagar police station and launched an investigation,” he added.

Investigators are examining the digital trail left by the message, including technical data that could help identify its sender.

Police are also looking into whether the threat is connected to a recent series of anonymous bomb emails targeting prominent institutions across Karnataka. Similar messages have been sent in recent days to the Karnataka High Court, district courts and several educational institutions in Bengaluru, each resulting in precautionary evacuations and extensive security checks.

Authorities said they have not ruled out the possibility that the same individual or group may be responsible for multiple hoax emails directed at government offices and public institutions in recent weeks. The investigation is continuing.