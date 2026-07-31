'Sometimes, miracles take generations': Family welcomes baby girl after 52 years, video goes viral

A family’s long-awaited dream came true after more than five decades when they welcomed a baby girl. A video capturing the emotional celebration has gone viral on social media, with many users sharing heartfelt reactions. Family celebrates the arrival of their baby girl after a 52-year wait. (Instagram/@the_gynaexpert)

The video was shared on Instagram by Dr Bela Shah Jain. The caption read, “Sometimes, miracles take generations. After 52 years of welcoming only boys, this family has finally been blessed with a baby girl. A day that will be remembered forever.”

Family welcomes baby girl after 52 years The video shows the family celebrating the birth of the newborn with happiness and excitement as the doctor brings her out of the OT. The emotional moment resonated with many people online, who congratulated the family and shared their own experiences of welcoming daughters after several years.

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The mother of the child, Muskan Agrawal, thanked Dr Bela Shah Jain for being part of their journey. Responding to the post, she wrote, “So blessed that you were a very important part of our journey and made it so smooth and helped us throughout. Thank you so much. You mean everything to us and our family.”

Many users also shared their thoughts about the significance of celebrating the birth of a girl child.

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