Assam woman shares why flying solo at 32 was a life-changing moment: ‘My husband was impressed’

Living with health challenges and obsessive-compulsive disorder can magnify everyday anxieties into intense dread. In the days leading up to the trip, the sheer prospect of stepping onto an aircraft took a heavy physical and mental toll on Das.

Das, who is known as Radhika on Instagram, recalled her first solo flying experience. She told hindustantimes.com, “Navigating airport procedures, especially navigating a big airport like Hyderabad on my own... a few years back these things didn't bother me and I used to handle airport procedures well. But after facing so many failures for so long, I had lost the confidence to even do that.”

For 32-year-old Puja Das, boarding a flight from Guwahati to Hyderabad was far more than an ordinary journey; it was a major triumph over years of self-doubt, OCD, and travel anxiety. Originally from Morigaon, Assam , and now based in Hyderabad, Das had lost her confidence after battling chronic health issues and spending seven gruelling years preparing for bank exams. In a conversation with Hindustantimes.com, the content creator shared how stepping onto the plane alone helped her reclaim her self-trust. From effortlessly managing airport procedures to surprising her husband with her calm composure, she described the solo trip as a truly liberating moment.

"I have OCD, because of which I have an extreme fear of death. And recent aviation incidents only increased that fear for me. I couldn't even eat or sleep properly for a week prior to the flight due to fear."

She continued, "When I get nervous, I get clumsy. So, I managed to calm myself down and stay present in the moment. I set an intention that I would complete every step at the airport effortlessly, and that is exactly what I did.”

Facing the situation head-on brought an unexpected shift in perspective once the initial airport checks were complete. By accepting that certain outcomes are beyond personal control, she found a sense of calm that had previously eluded her: "Once all the procedures were done at the Guwahati airport and I was waiting for my flight, surprisingly, my fear of flying started to drop.”

Once she stepped onto the flight, she focused solely on keeping herself grounded so as not to let her anxiety take over. Finally, she reached her destination in Hyderabad.

Small step, big emotional milestone: Das recalled how this seemingly small instance turned out to be a big win for her. She shared how her husband reacted when she flew solo without asking for his help.

"I stepped outside the Hyderabad airport with a big smile—like, 'Yes! I did it.' My husband was even like, 'You didn't even call me panicking, I'm so impressed.' He said this because I usually call him 100 times whenever I panic doing something on my own due to low confidence.”

Why was flying solo important? Das shared, “I deliberately pushed myself out of my comfort zone because I deeply believe that growth lives right on the other side of fear. As part of my personal development journey, I knew I had to challenge myself—I had allowed myself to stay stuck and comfortable in my safe space for far too long.”

She explained, “I could have easily asked my husband to travel with me, but I chose not to. In fact, I explicitly told him not to come. I was simply done living in fear. I was done feeling underconfident, and I was done viewing myself through the lens of my past setbacks. I needed to do this purely for myself—to rebuild my self-trust, step back into my power, and reclaim the woman I was before all the chaos took over.”

For the past seven years, she was trying to crack bank exams, but the constant failures took a heavy toll on her life, mentally, emotionally, and physically, leaving her “completely exhausted”.

“Life was happening all at once alongside my prep. I was diagnosed with chronic illnesses, and my life became so chaotic and overwhelming that I reached a point where I even became suicidal. I have no shame in admitting that, because it was my reality. I was done just surviving. I had completely forgotten what happiness felt like, what excitement felt like, and—most importantly—what peace felt like.”

“Life is meant to be lived, not just survived” Stepping out of her comfort zone changed everything, with her recent solo flight marking a major turning point in reclaiming her confidence.

What does she do now? A former freelance writer, she stepped away from client work last year to pivot toward social media content creation. While she hasn't monetised her videos yet, she is focusing on building a meaningful community, taking it one steady step at a time.

The lesson she learned: Looking back at her struggles, Das shared that it was hard and still is, but it has also taught her a lesson.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned through all the setbacks, the health struggles, and the fear, it’s that it is never too late to reclaim your life. Society often makes us feel that starting over in your 30s means you’ve lost, but choosing your mental health, walking away from what no longer serves you, and stepping into the unknown is not failure—it’s ultimate courage. You don't have to stay stuck just because you spent a long time going in the wrong direction.”

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She opened up, “For seven years, I measured my worth by an exam result. Today, I measure it by my peace, my courage to face my fears, and my willingness to show up authentically. Rebuilding yourself takes time and patience, but stepping out of my comfort zone—like taking that solo flight—showed me that I am capable of so much more than I gave myself credit for.”