‘I felt I belonged’: NRI Justin Bhandari on rediscovering Delhi with his Canadian partner

For many NRIs, the first trip back to India is a whirlwind of nostalgia and sensory overload. However, for Justin Timothy Bhandari, a Vancouver-based social media manager who moved to Canada in 2018, his recent visit to Delhi with his partner felt like meeting an old friend for the first time. From questioning his decision while staring at the city’s smog to feeling an instant sense of belonging upon landing, Bhandari’s journey is one of rediscovered roots. In an exclusive chat with HT.com, he opened up about navigating the "not Indian enough" gaze, introducing his Canadian partner, Kevin, to his welcoming Delhi family, and why he finally felt "normal" after years of hiding his true self. Justin Bhandari and his partner with the NRI’s family. (Justin Bhandari)

Talking about him and his partner, Bhandari told HT.com, “I am from Delhi, India. I was born in Delhi and stayed in Delhi up until August 2018. My partner Kevin is from Canada, he spent his childhood in a city called Kelowna, British Columbia. He was born in Calgary, Alberta.”

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He added, “I moved to Canada in 2018 to pursue Psychology in College. Although I went to Delhi University right after my 12th grade and studied Psychology, my heart just kept swaying me to move abroad. I wasn’t sure whether I’d move to Canada or another country, but somehow I found myself choosing Canada and applying to Douglas College. The entire process of applying to my college, as well as the Study Permit, took half a year.”

How was it to relocate? “I moved to Vancouver, Canada, in 2018, and since then, I have only lived in one other city, Kelowna. We moved to be closer to Kevin's family. Additionally, we wanted to enjoy Kelowna and find some peace from Vancouver's busy hustle culture. But I soon realised that living in a smaller city is not for me. Growing up in Delhi, I was used to the city hustle. Seeing people on the road, seeing the crowd, and realising everyone is being productive inspires me. I found Kelowna to be isolating. So, we moved back to Vancouver and are currently staying there,” Bhandari recalled.

“Foreigner” in his own hometown Returning to Delhi after a gruelling few years of building a life from scratch in Canada, at one point juggling two jobs with only four hours of sleep between shifts, Bhandari expected a simple trip down memory lane. Instead, he found himself in a complex internal tug-of-war.

"To my surprise, seeing Delhi before landing was scary; the pollution made me question my decision to come back," he said. However, the moment his feet touched the tarmac, the smog of doubt cleared. "As soon as I landed, I felt I belonged. I no longer had to communicate in a foreign language. I felt seen, and I felt like I was home."

However, while he felt like a local on the inside, the city saw him through a different lens. At immigration, officers grilled him as if he were a foreign-born citizen. In the bustling markets, his shifted accent became a liability. "People told me to talk less while shopping, as it might drive up the prices.”

"My family had to handle all the haggling. People were genuinely surprised when I told them I was actually a 'Delhi boy.'"

This experience highlighted a peculiar limbo often felt by the diaspora: "In Canada, I’m not 'Canadian' enough because I’m not Caucasian, and in India, people saw me as not 'Indian' enough."