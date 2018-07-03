Ananya Pandey rocks affordable lemon print dress. Here’s how much it costs

Ananya Panday looks undeniably chic in everything she wears, and her latest outfit stays true to that theory. The Student of the Year 2 star wore a playful lemon print wrap dress during her US vacation and looked très chic, in every sense of the word.

The actor shared pics from her vacay on Instagram and her Forever 21 blue polka-dot dress makes us think it’s the perfect flirty silhouette and colour for a 20-something. It looked super cute and just the right amount of sexy. But perhaps the best thing about Ananya’s dress is that it’s not just for celebs. It’s actually incredibly affordable, and any commoner can buy it for herself to create a cute, easy, unfussy, utterly wearable daytime look.

No, this is totally not a drill. You, too, can channel your inner celebrity on your next vacation: Ananya’s printed dress is currently available for Rs 1,366 ($19.90), making this bright, zingy number even more attractive. Who knew that celebs were into good fashion bargain, too?

Everything about Ananya’s dress really is so cute: It mashes together a few of your favourite things, like, fresh fruity print, wrap front, a low-cut over-lapping neckline, short sleeves, shirred shoulders and breezy skater silhouette. The exact things you’d want to wear on days it’s so humid that it’s hard to breath, aka the whole of July.

Ananya shared another look on Tuesday that will instantly take your July wardrobe to the next level. Her white shorts and crop top topped off with a floral top with a front knot makes for the perfect hot weather-friendly look that still feels pulled together for a day out.

She managed to incorporate some of summer’s biggest trends (white, floral, crop top) all into one outfit without looking like overkill. The best part? Ananya’s look can be easily recreated. We’ll sport the white shorts-crop top combo with white sneakers, you?

