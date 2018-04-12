Student of the Year 2’s Ananya Panday’s Instagram is proof she has the best wardrobe

Ananya Pandey may only be 19-years-old, but her sense of style far exceeds her age. While she lives in laid-back denim shorts and comfy tees, the actor, who makes her debut opposite actor Tiger Shroff in filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, wouldn’t be caught looking anything less than top-to-toe chic. The young star also enjoys feminine, ethereal style, and we can’t get enough of her sexy-yet-pretty designer lehengas.

Always reaching for the perfect little black dress or short dresses in pastel tones that are often adorned in delicate beads or lace, actor Chunky Panday’s daughter has a whimsical wardrobe that is every girlie-girl’s dream.

We’ve rounded up some of Ananya’s sweetest looks, from pretty floral to summer-cool denims. Keep scrolling to see them all:

1. For the 25th annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris, also known as Le Bal, in November 2017, Ananya picked a strapless blue gown by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, jewellery by Payal New York and shoes by Christian Louboutin. The pretty pick also warranted her very first-ever interview (a sure sign that she’s a fashion fan?).

2. She wore a rich metallic asymmetrical Nandita Mahtani gown in December 2017.

3. Ananya wore this super-chic black tulle dress from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and black lace-up heels in November 2018.

4. Ananya’s peach lehenga adorned in ruffles and tassels complemented her perfect complexion. She wore the Surily Goel design in October 2017.

5. Ananya in a heavily-embroidered handcrafted Manish Malhotra lehenga in October 2017.

6. This baby pink embellished lehenga from Seema Khan couldn’t have been more fitting for a princess. Ananya wore it in February 2017.

7. She wore this figure-hugging salmon pink jumpsuit with a dainty choker in May 2017.

8. Ananya went with a black mini-dress with sheer sleeves and equally snazzy boots in November 2017.

9. This October 2016 Instagram shows Ananya’s off-duty, laid-back style.

10. Ananya shows in this August 2016 look how matching your printed top and bottom with a flash of flesh in between is the perfect look in sunshine season.

