Student Of The Year 2’s Ananya Panday is a beauty. Here’s all you should know

After great deal of speculation, anticipation and frustration, Karan Johar finally revealed the two female leads of Student Of The Year 2, on Wednesday. While Tara Sutaria’s casting came as a surprise, almost everyone already wanted to see Ananya Panday as one of the leads. Her Instagram account gained 123,000 followers in a day, after the announcement was made.

Ananya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana. She is 19-year-old and has frequently made news in the last two years with her frequent appearances at celebrity parties and in their social media photos.

The upcoming actor made her public debut at the prestigious le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in 2017. She wore a blue mermaid gown by Jean Paul Gaultier and raised money for charities. Also debuting at the ball was Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Ananya celebrated her 19th birthday with Shah Rukh Khan at his Alibaug bungalow last year. She is often spotted with his kids Aryan, Suhana and Abram and loves to click pictures with her friends. She is also best friends with Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Ananya also has a younger sister Rysa. Her cousin, Ahaan, also wishes to be a Bollywood actor. Chunky recently said in an interview that he is very proud of his daughter and wishes to someday be known as her father. “I had tears in my eyes this morning when I saw the posters. I am a little too overwhelmed right now,” he told Pinkvilla.

Check out her gorgeous pictures:

Student Of The Year stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role and will release on 28 November 2018. The film will be directed by Punit Malhotra and is the sequel to 2012’s Student Of The Year which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

