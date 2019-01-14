Sara-torially yours: Sara Ali Khan’s 5 best looks, from animal print jumpsuit to sequin mini skirt

Actor Sara Ali Khan might be only two films old, but she is already turning heads with her sartorial choices. Fresh-faced and quirky to the T, she manages to pull off traditional, ethnic ensembles with the same panache as bold, western numbers. We take a look at a few of her best looks.

Take 1

It’s time to change things up and for the trusty ol’ LBD to take a back seat. Sara wore this heavily embroidered Marciano number with a pair of pointed toe pumps. Keeping focus on her outfit, she stuck to a no make-up look minus any accessories.

Take 2

This Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla number leaves very little room for criticism. With heavy embroidery on the body and a mesh duppatta, there was hardly any room for statement accessories.

Take 3

This sequinned, red bell-sleeved bodycon dress doubles as the perfect festive outfit. To finish her look, she wore black pointed toe heels, styled her hair in voluminous curls and a bold, red lip.

Take 4

Dressed in a black turtleneck and a heavily sequinned mini skirt, this outfit is apt for an evening out. Barring a few midi rings, she refrained from accessorising too much. Her sandals, however, were quite the eye catcher.

Take 5

From tiger stripes to zebra, animal prints are definitely among the top picks of the season. Here, Sara opted for a wide-legged animal print jumpsuit with nude pumps. She accessorised it with a pair of rose gold earrings and a red headband.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 11:40 IST