Sara-torially yours: Sara Ali Khan’s 5 best looks, from animal print jumpsuit to sequin mini skirt
From animal prints to sequins, actor Sara Ali Khan wowed in quite a few top fashion trends of the season. We take a look at a five of her best looks.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 14, 2019 12:09 IST
Actor Sara Ali Khan might be only two films old, but she is already turning heads with her sartorial choices. Fresh-faced and quirky to the T, she manages to pull off traditional, ethnic ensembles with the same panache as bold, western numbers. We take a look at a few of her best looks.
Take 1
It’s time to change things up and for the trusty ol’ LBD to take a back seat. Sara wore this heavily embroidered Marciano number with a pair of pointed toe pumps. Keeping focus on her outfit, she stuck to a no make-up look minus any accessories.
Take 2
This Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla number leaves very little room for criticism. With heavy embroidery on the body and a mesh duppatta, there was hardly any room for statement accessories.
Take 3
This sequinned, red bell-sleeved bodycon dress doubles as the perfect festive outfit. To finish her look, she wore black pointed toe heels, styled her hair in voluminous curls and a bold, red lip.
Take 4
Dressed in a black turtleneck and a heavily sequinned mini skirt, this outfit is apt for an evening out. Barring a few midi rings, she refrained from accessorising too much. Her sandals, however, were quite the eye catcher.
Take 5
From tiger stripes to zebra, animal prints are definitely among the top picks of the season. Here, Sara opted for a wide-legged animal print jumpsuit with nude pumps. She accessorised it with a pair of rose gold earrings and a red headband.
