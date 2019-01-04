Animal prints are back: Shilpa Shetty started the trend in the 90s which Sara Ali Khan is taking forward

It all started in 1993-94 when Shilpa Shetty became Akshay Kumar’s muse as a village belle made modern in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. What stayed with us through the years was the grace with which she carried off all the animal prints she wore in one of the most romantic songs of the time, Chura Ke Dil Mera. One might speak of Akshay Kumar’s cuteness or his dance moves (the signature pelvic thrusts, second only to Mithun Chakraborty’s in the film industry), but it was the variations of animal prints she wore that became a vivid memory to be fresh in the present day. If you, like me, were watching any of these Bollywood films in the 90s, there’s a lot of nostalgia we’ve all been served with today - the songs have remixed versions, movies have been remade, and above all, the fashion sense that was taking the world by storm. It was the age of the supermodels and our heroines wore everything from sarees, to dresses to boots and gowns, even when representing a normal day out about town. To be honest, some of the fashion ideas may have been too bizarre to adorn, but who’s complaining when what you see is largely aspirational, even if they don’t make it to our wardrobes, or haven’t until recently.

Late 2018 saw newbie Sara Ali Khan bringing this trend back to Bollywood. Of animal prints it is said that when you wear animal print, either you go all out or none. This classic trend is making a comeback thanks to the fashion designers the world over. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the trailblazer in Bollywood, with Sara jumping onto the bandwagon and helping us see animal prints on a broader spectrum.

It is important to note that the prints didn’t just die out altogether. They’ve been sported by a few more actresses since Shilpa Shetty in Chura Ke… however, when speaking about the patterns and the trend, it’s easy to recall Shilpa in those prints. Take a look at these GIFs from the same song (above) which is a clear evidence to this point. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra went all out in bringing the trend back at the turn of the millennium but it had hardly stayed back then. Take a look at Kareena and some of the background dancers in this song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (below).

Sara, while promoting her second film, Simmba along with Ranveer Singh was seen wearing animal prints and it’s safe to say that the patterns are back and how! From tiger stripes on a full-length jumpsuit to leopard prints on a short one, Sara’s jumped onto the risque fashion trend with complete gusto.

From belts, shoes or boots, to bags and more, the prints are not only confined to clothes. There’s nothing not to be loved in this fashionable comeback. Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant, Karishma Tanna too sported a pantsuit a while ago. Take a look:

We leave you with this Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor-Swara Bhasker-Shikha Talsania, lounge number, Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding where you’ll see a variety of animal prints on the pretty ladies who were the face of this new-age film. Here’s a hint: Notice Sonam and Shikha’s jacket, Swara and Kareena’s boots and more!

