Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here’s wishing you another year of superb fashion goals and great roles!

Like old wine, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too is getting better with each passing day. Whether it’s the runway, or a red carpet look or gym gear, she makes sure hers is always the latest fashion goal! Known to be a sass queen whom no one can better, Kareena is the one to look out for if you want to stay in sync with the latest in fashion, most of it, easy to emulate and carry off.

Just like the lyrics of the song, Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding goes, “Hor dass kinniya tareefan chahidi ae tenu” (tell me how many more compliments do you want?), Kareena’s fashion-forward looks always spell O-H-M-Y-G-O-D, and we mere mortals keep wondering, how can someone look so good all the time?!

via GIPHY

Here are some of her looks we totally have loved in the recent past, tell us which one’s your ultimate favourite:

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 14:03 IST