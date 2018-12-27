Malaika Arora’s best looks of 2018 have been so stylish and sexy. See pics

Malaika Arora’s style has always been sexy. We already knew Malaika can make a statement with her outfits. In 2018, the former VJ and reality TV judge pulled out all the stops and proved that multiple times. Whether she’s walking on a runway, living her best life in beautiful dresses or showing off her enviable gym looks on Instagram, there’s no denying that Malaika Arora knows how to turn heads. But in 2018, she’s been taking things up a notch. Over the past few months, Malaika’s looks have left us breathless more than we’d care to admit. From beautiful red carpet gowns, sleek pantsuits to head-to-toe polka-dots ensemble and everything in between, it really wasn’t hard to come up with a list of Malaika Arora’s most memorable looks.

Malaika Arora reigned supreme in the fashion department in 2018. She wasn’t afraid to repeat outfits, show off some serious bling, or push the boundaries with her looks. Malaika’s love of wearing different pieces truly shined whenever she stepped out for an event. In fact, while taking a look back at our favourite Malaika Arora outfits, we noticed they all had one thing in common: They’re all sexy and sophisticated. Malaika looks just as stunning in ethnic Indian outfits, like sarees and lehengas, but she tends to wear those less frequently. Whether she pulled off a not-so-basic white T-shirt-blue-jeans look or sported a polka-dot shorts and jacket set, Malaika Arora commits to her fashion choices and it shows.

If you take anything away from Malaika Arora’s most memorable outfits in 2018, it should be that fashion is play and if you’re confident, you can wear whatever you want. In November, Malaika showed how to wear animal print in an ensemble that paired a zebra print gilet (Rs 1,23,335) with a matching high-waisted printed pants (Rs 44,363). Before that in July, Malaika Arora proved you don’t have to wear a dress on a Saturday night outing: A fun jumpsuit is a modern and chic alternative. Malaika rocked a minimal effort, maximum impact Topshop jumpsuit (Rs 4,100) at an outing with her girl gang — sister Amrita Arora and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

When it comes to dressing to flatter a curvy figure, Malaika Arora has the process down to an exact science. In April, Malaika celebrated Easter in Mumbai wearing a beautiful bohemian white maxi dress by Swoon with Valentino metallic heels, matching Gucci leather shoulder bag and a red beads necklace. From out-of-the-ordinary airport looks to straight up looking like an angel in gowns by ace designers, such as, Armani and Yousef Aljasmi, Malaika Arora knew exactly what to wear and did it with confidence. Keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about:

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 17:38 IST