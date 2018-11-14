Malaika Arora’s animal print dress proves she’s a style queen. Get her look

When we want a woman who can effortlessly pull off every different clothing cut, pattern, and combination under the sun, Malaika Arora is our go-to girl. Whether she’s pulling off a not so basic white T-shirt-blue-jeans look or sporting a polka-dot shorts and jacket set, Malaika commits to her fashion choices and it shows.

In the latest of her creative fashion escapades, the reality TV judge and former VJ was spotted on Tuesday in an ensemble that paired a zebra print gilet ($1707 or Rs 1,23,335) with a matching high-waisted printed pants ($614 or Rs 44,363). Her accessories looked nice too: A statement H&M x Moschino necklace ($80 or Rs 5,780) from their covetable and talked-about new collection only seals in the fact that Malaika is 100% style queen. Her black Le Silla sandals ($638 or Rs 46,098) are doing the work as well.

If you take anything away from Malaika’s latest outfit, it should be that fashion is play and if you’re confident, you can wear whatever you want. In fact, animal print is a huge trend right now, thanks to fashionistas, like, Malaika, 45, and others, such as, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. She was spotted looking cool at a dinner in Mumbai in August in this fun and daring leopard print top:

Kareena, 38, chose a ruffled leopard-print top from French label, Vetements. Even if you don’t normally love animal print, this subdued take on it is perfect to garner attention, without being over-the-top. Long sleeves, a collar and fanciful elements -- such as, an uneven hem, exaggerated shoulders and ruffled cuffs -- gave Kareena’s going-out top a special feel. Kareena’s look shows the key to acing the animal print look is to not overdo it, but instead go with one bold item and build your look around it.

