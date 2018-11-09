Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt keep it cool in white tee

Although pictures of celebrities in showstopping sarees and lehengas at star-studded Diwali parties might have taken over our social media feeds, easy-to-wear celebrity looks haven’t actually gone anywhere.

Spotted at various spots across Mumbai were casually-dressed actors Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. With their white T-shirt ensembles that looked effortlessly cool and comfortable, these celebrities proved that a simple white T-shirt never goes out of style. One of the most liberating, enduring and sexy garments in the history of fashion, the basic white T-shirt is here to stay. Scroll through these celebrity looks to get convinced that less really is more:

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a plain white tank with a pair of wide-leg track pants. The overall look is clean and simple, yet extremely stylish. She looks stylish and chill. To recreate this look find a T-shirt that fits you well.

Sometimes you just need a white tank top to show off your figure. This Malaika Arora tee fits perfectly and does just that. To show off her figure, Malaika’s jeans cinched at the waist before billowing out from the leg. You can do the same; pairing flared denim with a white tee and some heels would be a perfectly appropriate outfit for a daytime or evening outing.

A white tank top is also Alia Bhatt’s secret weapon when it comes to layering ideas. She infused her casual look with some interest by way of an unexpected blue and white, striped co-ord set teamed with a white tee. So simple yet so cool. Like Alia, accessorise with your favourite sneakers for a casual and cool look.

Deepika Padukone’s white tee is slightly baggy with a scoop neckline. Tuck it in, or leave out if you’re feeling casual. Wearing an oversized T-shirt with wide-leg trousers might make you look like you’re swimming in your clothing. But we love how Deepika’s pants are belted in almost a corset-like fashion. That detailing draws the eye to the waist and accentuates her curves.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 10:07 IST