How to wear white T-shirt with blue jeans like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra prove a white tee and blue jeans outfit makes for the perfect off-duty uniform. Priyanka and Deepika show that nothing can convey unfussy elegance quite like the plain white tee.fashion and trends Updated: Jul 09, 2018 17:58 IST
Jeans and a white T-shirt is hardly a new outfit combination, but actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra manage to make this look totally fresh. On Sunday, Deepika again proved that no outfit is more classic (or easy) than blue jeans and a white tee combo. Here’s her sporty-girl airport look:
Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a low-key outfit that paired casual elements — a pair of flared blue denims, basic white T-shirt and matching white Nike sneakers — with more statement pieces. Deepika topped off her on-point aiport look with every celebrity’s favourite airport accessory — oversize dark sunglasses, and a brown sling bag.
During her India trip with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, Priyanka was also seen in the unbeatable jeans and T-shirt combo. Here’s her edgy-meets-sophisticated look:
Priyanka opted for a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans and then rolled up the cuffs to show off her statement snake skin pupms. As for the fit of the T-shirt, in 2018 it’s all about a slightly oversized fit — and Priyanka found the perfect one with this deep V-neck one. Like Deepika, Priyanka too added a pair of black sunglasses, and also made a stylish case for tucking your white tee into your denim.
But these are not the only times Deepika and Priyanka proved that since the classic staples already provides maximum comfort, why not add a dose of style? Ahead, we rounded up all the times Deepika and Priyanka made the white tee-denim outfit all their own in 2018:
