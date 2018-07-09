How to wear white T-shirt with blue jeans like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Jeans and a white T-shirt is hardly a new outfit combination, but actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra manage to make this look totally fresh. On Sunday, Deepika again proved that no outfit is more classic (or easy) than blue jeans and a white tee combo. Here’s her sporty-girl airport look:

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jul 8, 2018 at 3:36am PDT

Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a low-key outfit that paired casual elements — a pair of flared blue denims, basic white T-shirt and matching white Nike sneakers — with more statement pieces. Deepika topped off her on-point aiport look with every celebrity’s favourite airport accessory — oversize dark sunglasses, and a brown sling bag.

A post shared by deepika padukone fan🌸🌸 (@deeppika_padukone) on Jul 8, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

During her India trip with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, Priyanka was also seen in the unbeatable jeans and T-shirt combo. Here’s her edgy-meets-sophisticated look:

A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jun 27, 2018 at 3:40am PDT

Priyanka opted for a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans and then rolled up the cuffs to show off her statement snake skin pupms. As for the fit of the T-shirt, in 2018 it’s all about a slightly oversized fit — and Priyanka found the perfect one with this deep V-neck one. Like Deepika, Priyanka too added a pair of black sunglasses, and also made a stylish case for tucking your white tee into your denim.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page 🌏 ❤︎ (@pcourheartbeat) on Jun 27, 2018 at 5:05am PDT

But these are not the only times Deepika and Priyanka proved that since the classic staples already provides maximum comfort, why not add a dose of style? Ahead, we rounded up all the times Deepika and Priyanka made the white tee-denim outfit all their own in 2018:

A post shared by ♡Deepika forever♡ (@_.deepikaforever._) on Mar 14, 2018 at 1:26am PDT

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jun 14, 2018 at 1:14am PDT

Deepika’s casual look is so easy to copy. For more details on her style, click here

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on May 11, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on May 10, 2018 at 12:15am PDT

Deepika rocked the hell out of those not-your-basic blue jeans at Cannes. For more details on her Cannes style, click here

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on Jun 13, 2018 at 7:31pm PDT

This Priyanka look is perfect if you’re feeling casual but cute. For details, click here

A post shared by Nick Saglimbeni (@nicksaglimbeni) on Jun 29, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

For those looking for a romantic vintage vibe, this Priyanka look is calling your name. Feel sweet and feminine. For details, click here

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more