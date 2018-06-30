Priyanka Chopra’s latest photoshoot may be her hottest yet. Here’s how to dress like her

It’s pretty clear that Priyanka Chopra is one busy woman. She recently made headlines for her India trip with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. Before that, she was turning heads at high profile weddings and with her date-ready looks.

And now Priyanka has blessed us yet again with another magazine spread, as she continues to make us wonder how she continues to slay so effortlessly.

Priyanka rocked a few different outfits for her 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List photoshoot, and she looked equally sexy and stunning in every shot she took. She particularly slayed when she dressed up in a sexy, sleek bodysuit underneath a pantsuit on the cover of the glossy. Her go-to stylist Mimi Cuttrell is the genius behind Priyanks’s fierce look and we’re drooling.

Can we just point out how effortlessly Priyanka wore her white bodysuit that coordinates perfectly with her sheer pantsuit from Thom Browne. Talk about a ‘pantless’ bodysuit look! Priyanka’s messy pulled back hair gives an edge to this future-esque look, as do her smoky eyes and nude lip.

Throughtout the magazine spread, Priyanka and her stylist used their fashion expertise to bring you styles you’ll fawn over and want to wear immediately. It’s all about tapping into your sexy side with a hint of skin.

In the meantime, we can appreciate Priyanka’s latest fashion spread and try to pick up some tips:

Priyanka’s Fendi crop top with plunging V-neckline and a tie at front looks great with her high-waisted Levi’s denim. She somehow looks flirtatious and not overexposed.

For those looking for a romantic vintage vibe, this Priyanka look is calling your name. Feel sweet and feminine.

Shining bright in a WAYF: Where Are You From? dress, Priyanka’s satin mini is a surefire way to stand out in a crowd (in a really, really good way).

Could this dress be any more perfect for Priyanka? It fit her like a glove, and the colour paired well with her sharp features and skin tone.

