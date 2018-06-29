Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra leave India. Here are highlights of the trip that made their relationship official. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ week-long holiday in India has come to an end as the international actor and her rumoured boyfriend left for the US on Friday. However, while the duo were here in India, they kept us enthralled with their many appearances. From her and Nick’s two dinner outing with her mother Madhu Chopra, their high profile Goa vacation and their show of love at the big fat Ambani engagement (Akash and Shloka’s engagement party was held on Thursday in Mumbai), the power duo have been trending on the internet since day 1 of their arrival.

It was in India that the duo made their relationship Instagram official -- while Nick shared a video of Priyanka as she walked towards him, simply writing ‘her’ on it, Priyanka shared a photo of her ‘favourite men’ Nick and brother Siddharth from Goa. No surprise then that speculation suggests that before August is over, we will have Nick and Priyanka engaged to each other.

Priyanka and Nick are also each other’s ‘plus one’ these days. If Nick had the Quantico star with him as he attended his cousin’s wedding, Priyanka -- looking red hot -- walked hand-in-hand with Nick at a pre-wedding bash hosted by Mukesh Ambani for son Aksha Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for photos at the Ambani bash.

Priyanka also hosted an intimate party for a select few of her industry friends which was attended by cousin Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Parineeti also accompanied them to Goa. Priyanka’s mother had said then that she is still to know Nick better. A second dinner outing of the trio followed soon.

Priyanka should be in India for her next Hindi film, Bharat, which will also star Salman Khan.

Check out these pictures from their India trip:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Yauatcha restaurant BKC in Mumbai on June 22, 2018 where they met her mother, Madhu Chopra. (Prodip Guha/ HT Photo)

Priyanka and Nick have been spotted wearing matching purity rings and sources are insistent that an official confirmation of their relationship is not far away.

Nick and Priyanka are said to have first met at Met Gala 2017 where they appeared together on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren outfits. Priyanka had dismissed reports of them being romantically involved at that time.

The rumoured couple also attended the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl a few weeks ago. In one of the pictures, the Baywatch star was seen stepping out of a car with Jonas opening the door for her.